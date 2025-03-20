Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 158,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 189,299 shares.The stock last traded at $22.61 and had previously closed at $22.81.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 122,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92,399 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.