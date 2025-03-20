Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 214,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 350,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $203.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1,584.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,254 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Articles

