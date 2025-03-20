Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,294 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 118,125 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.