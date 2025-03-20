Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,294 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 118,125 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.