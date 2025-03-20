InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,457,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,039,000 after buying an additional 839,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 120,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 98,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 315,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

