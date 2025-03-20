Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,617 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $93,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $173,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $492.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $564.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.