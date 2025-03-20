Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.29. 2,435,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,580,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $990.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,760. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $64,128,992.80. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,066 over the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,255,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,503,000 after buying an additional 1,017,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 609,118 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $9,133,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

