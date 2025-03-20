Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 3,806,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,536,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,760. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $7,250,066. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

