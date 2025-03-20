International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at International Lithium

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders have acquired 2,419,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,285 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

