Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.4% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

