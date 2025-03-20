Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 6,894 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after buying an additional 447,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,309,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after buying an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,050 shares of company stock worth $77,839,329. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $91.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

