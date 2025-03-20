Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,647 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 170.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Balchem worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Balchem by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 274,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Balchem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $165.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

