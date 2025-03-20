Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 233,102 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

