Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 211.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,851 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Genworth Financial worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 431,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 219,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

