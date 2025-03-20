Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 201.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $131.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

