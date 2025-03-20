Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

