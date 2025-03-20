Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $268.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.69.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

