Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,012 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 506,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

FTDR stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

