Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,435 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 194.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Crocs worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 109.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Barclays cut their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Crocs Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

