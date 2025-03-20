Insider Selling: Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Sells £13,078.25 in Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider David Bailey sold 52,313 shares of Velocity Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £13,078.25 ($17,013.46).
Velocity Composites Price Performance
LON VEL opened at GBX 25.48 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.16. Velocity Composites plc has a 52-week low of GBX 19.60 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 48 ($0.62).
Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (1.58) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Velocity Composites had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. Analysts anticipate that Velocity Composites plc will post 0.7403055 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Velocity Composites
About Velocity Composites
Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Velocity Composites
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.