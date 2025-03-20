Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $1,644,599.08 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
