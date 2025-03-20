Insider Selling: TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) CEO Sells $137,802.00 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $137,802.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,211.78. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. TruBridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TruBridge by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TruBridge by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in TruBridge in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TruBridge from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

