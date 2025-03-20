Insider Selling: OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Senior Officer Sells C$219,000.00 in Stock

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Liang Tang sold 50,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$219,000.00.

OceanaGold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OGC traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.34. 2,471,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.02. OceanaGold Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.58.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

