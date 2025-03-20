Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells 111,020 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 111,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $108,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,942.62. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony John Sabino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70.

LivePerson Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 686,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,985. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 104.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Further Reading

