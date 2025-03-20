Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 15,837 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 15,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $158,686.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,392,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,970,365.04. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 8,963 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $89,809.26.

On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $55,515.91.

On Monday, February 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,908.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $220,534.81.

EverCommerce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 197,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 161.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 61,144 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.