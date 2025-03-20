Insider Selling: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Sells $9,565,550.00 in Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $53,072,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after buying an additional 224,982 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,604,000 after buying an additional 127,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.