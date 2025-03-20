Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$193,005.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 4,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total transaction of C$193,005.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$44.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$37.11 and a 12 month high of C$56.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.53.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

