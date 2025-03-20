Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,411.95. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 82,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $917.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 563,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 165,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 105,834 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 84,721 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

