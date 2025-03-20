Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,411.95. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 82,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $917.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
