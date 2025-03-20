Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $479,700.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,417,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,659,023. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $420,359.49.
- On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $4,331,581.01.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
