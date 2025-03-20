Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $479,700.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,417,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,659,023. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $420,359.49.

On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $4,331,581.01.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

