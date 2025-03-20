Insider Buying: Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Clarke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.62 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,120.00 ($37,019.11).

Pacific Current Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacific Current Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Pacific Current Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.84%.

About Pacific Current Group

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

