Insider Buying: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Acquires 1,906 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joel Scales purchased 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.34 per share, with a total value of C$54,016.04.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 3.7 %

TSE:JWEL opened at C$29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.63. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.03.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

