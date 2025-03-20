Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Purchases $63,080.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) CEO Kirsten F. Newquist purchased 19,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,650.92. This trade represents a 7.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Identiv Stock Performance
Shares of INVE opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Identiv had a net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVE
Identiv Company Profile
Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.
