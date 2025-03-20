Insider Buying: Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Buys 1,463 Shares of Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider Kendra Banks acquired 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$20.09 ($12.80) per share, with a total value of A$29,391.67 ($18,720.81).
Brambles Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.
Brambles Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.
About Brambles
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
Featured Stories
