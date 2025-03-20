Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Acquires $250,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Carey acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,076,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,216. The trade was a 32.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beyond Air Trading Down 2.6 %

Beyond Air stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 226.01% and a negative net margin of 1,730.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

About Beyond Air

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 721.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 251,823 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth $573,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

See Also

