Insider Buying: Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Insider Buys 22,623 Shares of Stock

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kowal bought 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$18,437.75 ($11,743.79).

Stephen Kowal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atturra alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Stephen Kowal bought 35,000 shares of Atturra stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,260.00 ($18,636.94).

Atturra Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Atturra Company Profile

Atturra Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory and information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It offers consulting, business application, data and integration, cloud, change management, management control, and industry engagement and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atturra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atturra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.