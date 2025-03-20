InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18, Zacks reports. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 33,362.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.98%.

InflaRx Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.20 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 7th.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.