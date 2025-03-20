Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $29.60. Immunocore shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 199,364 shares.

Specifically, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

