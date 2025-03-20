Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 914,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 760,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,286.3 days.
Iida Group Stock Performance
Shares of Iida Group stock opened at C$17.00 on Thursday. Iida Group has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.00.
About Iida Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iida Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.