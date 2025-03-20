Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of IPWR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.05. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ideal Power by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.