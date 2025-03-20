iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 89,600 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $36,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

