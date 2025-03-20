iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,762 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after acquiring an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after purchasing an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Shares of SNPS opened at $450.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.73 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.95.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

