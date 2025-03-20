iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,259 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises 1.9% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of CMS Energy worth $106,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $75.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

