iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 74,694 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

