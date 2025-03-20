Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.89.
HUT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Hut 8 Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
