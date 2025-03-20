Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Humana stock opened at $267.01 on Tuesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.43 and a 200-day moving average of $278.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

