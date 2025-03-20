Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HSON opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hudson Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

