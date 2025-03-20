HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $769.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $603.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6,710.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $719.54 and a 200-day moving average of $653.69. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $394,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,930. The trade was a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,997 shares of company stock worth $16,260,831 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.