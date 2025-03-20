HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $603.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,710.96, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.69.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,135,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.00.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

