HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 50,654 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,654 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.