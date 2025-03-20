HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

HUB Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,921,000 after buying an additional 2,010,101 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,962,000 after purchasing an additional 418,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,681,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,630,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 895,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 812,471 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

