HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,373 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

